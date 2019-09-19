Airport planning $35M expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at the Fort Wayne International Airport have announced plans for a $35-million terminal expansion.

Executive Director Scott Hinderman tells the Journal Gazette the project is a result of an increase in passenger traffic that has led to the need for more airplane parking space. Design work will start in December, but construction won’t begin until early 2021.

Initial plans call for an additional 47,000 square feet for the terminal, as well as a new gate to give passengers and plans more space.