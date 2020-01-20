Airport marks ten straight years of growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 2019 marked the tenth consecutive year of passenger growth for Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA).

FWA saw 397,938 enplaned passengers in 2019, meaning those traveling on outbound flights. Overall, more than 791,800 passengers flew in and out of FWA last year, up 4.53 percent over 2018.

This comes after record-breaking years in 2016, 2017, and 2018 for passenger traffic. FWA currently has 13 non-stop routes.

“Ten years of consecutive passenger growth is something to celebrate, and we are thankful for the support of the Northeast Indiana region throughout the years,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “As Northeast Indiana continues to grow and uses FWA as their first choice for air travel, the airport will grow and be able to attract new or expanded routes with the airlines. Looking ahead to 2020, we are excited to begin work on the Terminal Expansion Project and look forward to bringing an even higher caliber of service to our passengers.”

In 2020 the airport will begin work on the Terminal Expansion Project, with a consolidated baggage inspection system and an expansion of another gate to the concourse. The project is in the design phase, with construction slated to begin early next year.

Work will also begin on the $13.4 million Terminal Apron Improvement Project. The apron in the infield where planes are parked will be rebuilt to allow for future terminal expansion and gate reconfiguration.