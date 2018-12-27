Airbnb use rising in Indiana, Allen County

Darrin Wright
(Photo Supplied/Airbnb)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Business is good for Airbnb hosts in Indiana.

The home-sharing company says in 2018, Indiana hosts earned a combined $36-million while welcoming approximately 322,000 guests. For Allen County, hosts made a combined $969,000 off 10,100 guests, which is up 148% from last year.

The company adds that while many use Airbnb as a hotel alternative, statewide data shows the service seems to be complementing the Indiana hotel industry, rather than competing with it, based on growing hotel occupancy and revenue rates.

The top 20 Indiana counties offering Airbnb service break down as follows:

County2018 Total Host Income2018 Total Guest Arrivals
Marion$14 million131,000
St. Joseph$5.3 million39,000
Monroe$3.1 million28,000
LaPorte$2.3 million15,000
Hamilton$1.1 million11,000
Tippecanoe$1.1 million9,500
Allen$969,00010,100
Lake$651,0005,600
Kosciusko$611,0004,900
Porter$603,0005,400
Brown$432,0003,400
Floyd$417,0003,700
Elkhart$410,0004,800
Vanderburgh$398,0004,000
Marshall$319,0002,400
Clark$303,0003,100
Steuben$285,0002,400
Johnson$208,0002,200
Bartholomew$204,0002,000
Jefferson$197,0002,100

