Airbnb use rising in Indiana, Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Business is good for Airbnb hosts in Indiana.

The home-sharing company says in 2018, Indiana hosts earned a combined $36-million while welcoming approximately 322,000 guests. For Allen County, hosts made a combined $969,000 off 10,100 guests, which is up 148% from last year.

The company adds that while many use Airbnb as a hotel alternative, statewide data shows the service seems to be complementing the Indiana hotel industry, rather than competing with it, based on growing hotel occupancy and revenue rates.

The top 20 Indiana counties offering Airbnb service break down as follows: