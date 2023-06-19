Air quality alert continues Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Air quality has been an issue in WOWO Land for the last couple of weeks and those problems are continuing.

An air quality alert has been declared for Monday and Tuesday for all of northeast Indiana. Liz Braden with our partners in news at 21 Alive, says the Indiana Department of Environmental Managed has issued the alert due to higher levels of ozone and lingering wildfire smoke.

Air quality may be unhealthy at times for groups with heart or lung issues.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.