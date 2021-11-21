This week’s episode: The U.S. Air Force pulls out of IndyCar for 2022, leaving Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing searching for sponsors, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne are set for an IndyCar test next month and more IndyCar silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.