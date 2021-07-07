Agreement makes for easier credit transfer between Ivy Tech and Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Students who earn an Associate of Science degree in hospitality administration at any campus of Ivy Tech Community College can now attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to achieve their bachelor’s degree in the same major. This is the result of a new articulation agreement between the two schools.

The arrangement states, “…that students who choose to begin their studies at a community college and transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree should be provided with a smooth curriculum transition that minimizes loss of credit and duplication of coursework.”

Purdue Fort Wayne’s hospitality management degree program is housed in the Richard T. Doermer School of Business building. It provides students with the business fundamentals for hotels, restaurants, travel, and tourism.

“Our experienced faculty and strong curriculum enable students to pursue careers as hotel managers, event planners, restaurant managers, and as entrepreneurs,” said Alanna Olah, clinical associate professor and chair, Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Purdue Fort Wayne. “As travel and tourism recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, our graduates are in demand in Fort Wayne and across the country. We are thrilled about this partnership.”

Jerrilee K. Mosier, chancellor for Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, echoed Olah’s comments.

“As northeast Indiana’s hospitality industry continues to expand, we want to give our students every opportunity to grow their skills and position themselves for advancement. Partnerships like this are how we create pathways to good-paying jobs in high-demand fields and meet the economic development needs of our community.”

Ivy Tech graduates can transfer and apply up to 60 credit hours to the Purdue Fort Wayne program under the new agreement, which went into effect July 1.