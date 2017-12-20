Agen finishes in 2nd Place on “The Voice”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen finished in second place on NBC’s “The Voice” last night.

16-year-old Addison Agen was runner-up to this year’s winner of the nationally-televised singing competition, Chloe Kohanski of Nashville, TN.

And while she won’t be walking away with the show’s promised $100,000 and big recording contract, the teen is considered a winner by her fans in the Hoosier State… plus, a number of the show’s contestants have gone on to stardom despite not winning.

As for Fort Wayne, many agree: Addison’s already #1 in their hearts.