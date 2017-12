FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne teen has made it into the Top 8 of NBC’s The Voice.

Addison Agen survived another round of audience voting last night, moving one step closer to the grand prize of $100,000 and a big-time recording contract.

She tweeted out her thanks to her supporters, calling the experience so far “a dream” and “one of the best feelings in the world.”

The nationally-televised singing competition wraps up on December 19th, and airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.