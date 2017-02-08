Afternoon and evening travel likely to be impacted by snow

By Kayla Blakeslee -
Photo Supplied / National Weather Service

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of WOWO listening area.  The advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m., Wednesday and remain in effect until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Photo Supplied / National Weather Service

Snow is expected to spread across the area by mid-morning from Monticello to Huntington to Lima and it will continue through late-afternoon. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected.

Afternoon and evening travel will likely be impacted including, I-69 south of Fort Wayne and Highway 31 south of Rochester. Officials with INDOT say they are ready to deploy their yellow salt trucks when and where they’re needed.

