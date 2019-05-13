Affordable housing development Bottle Works Lofts officially open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Units are officially available for lease at Bottle Works Lofts.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined representatives from Miller-Valentine Group and Vincent Village Monday to celebrate the development’s grand opening at the former Coca-Cola bottling facility on E. Pontiac Street.

The $14.5-million development includes 31 affordable rental units, an on-site management office, community room, business center, media room, fitness center, outdoor shelter, and both indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

The development also includes 19 lease-to-purchase single family homes located throughout the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood. These homes are already leased to families.

Bottle Works Lofts fills a need for affordable housing in the Fort Wayne area. Currently, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority has more than 2,000 applicants on its public housing program’s waiting list.

Additionally, 41 percent of local renters are considered “housing burdened”, which means they pay more than 30 percent of their income in housing costs alone.

Click here for leasing information, or call (260) 402-9257.