AEP pulls fuses in flooded areas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you live in a flooded part of Fort Wayne and are having power outage issues, we may know why.

The Allen County Building Department reports that American Electric Power – also known as Indiana Michigan Power – contacted the department to let them know about emergency measures the company has taken as a result of this week’s flooding, including pulling fuses that service specific sections of Fort Wayne and Allen County neighborhoods.

The Building Department is strongly recommending households and businesses that have experienced an outage due to localized flooding to have their electrical system inspected by a licensed electrician under a building permit.

Having power restored to a building that has experienced water damage from the recent flooding is potentially dangerous without having a professional inspection. In some cases, AEP may not reconnect service without documentation that an inspection has occurred.

Known areas affected include portions of SE fort Wayne and Cedarwood Trails MHP in New Haven.