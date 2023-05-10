Adult Female Dead Following Tuesday Night Shooting In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday Night Shooting that left one woman dead. Shortly after 11:30 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1300 block of Lillie St regarding a shooting. Dispatch had received several phone calls regarding hearing several shots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim suffering a gun shot wound. Medics arrived shortly afterwards and pronounced the female deceased. Early investigation indicates that the shooting incident took place in the rear of the residence near an alley.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The incident remains under investigation.