ADHD medication, Adderall, in short supply

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – A shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is affecting millions of people in the Midwest, including children, teens, and adults. Both name-brand and generic Adderall, often prescribed to manage ADHD symptoms, are affected by the national drug shortage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that manufacturing delays are to blame, although medical experts suggest that increased demand and supply issues could also be contributing.

In Indiana, patients have reported struggling to obtain their prescriptions, and some pharmacies have even run out of stock. Experts in the state have advised patients to speak with their doctors about alternative treatment options, including long-acting stimulants.

Dr. Greg Mattingly, a licensed psychiatrist at Washington University St. Louis, told our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV that medical professionals are exploring alternative treatment options for ADHD patients. These options include once-a-day, long-acting stimulants like Vyvanse and Concerta, which may be a better solution in the long run.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends medication as one of the foundational treatments for ADHD, along with therapy and lifestyle changes.