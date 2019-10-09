Additional fetal remains found at property of late abortion doctor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – More fetal remains have been found on an additional property owned by late abortion doctor, Ulrich Klopfer.

According to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, his office was notified by Illinois authorities that Dr. Klopfer’s family members found additional fetal remains this morning as they were sorting through his belongings. Attorney General Hill said, “We have dispatched investigators to Illinois to gather facts, but we anticipate simply adding these remains into protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances.”

Attorney General Hill has also announced that a phone number and email address has been set up by his office for the specific use of anyone with possible connections to the fetal remains who may wish to inquire. The email address is questions@atg.in.gov, and the phone number is 317-234-6663.

This story will be updated as more details come in.