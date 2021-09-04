Additional area school districts consider revision to COVID protocols

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Currently, Northwest Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools are the only two districts in the county that require masks. Next week, that could change.

The boards of both Southwest Allen County and East Allen County schools are expected to meet this week, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

A revised ‘Return to School Plan’ for EACS will be presented to the EACS board of trustees for their approval. The revision would require masks to be worn by students, staff, and visitors inside all school buildings starting September 13 until October 14. Also, any student or staff member that has been in close contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19 and does not show symptoms, would not have to quarantine.

The EACS board of trustees will discuss the plan at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7 in New Haven at the Administration Building located at 1240 State Road 930.

It is unclear what the proposed revision is for Southwest Allen County Schools, but a revision to the return to classroom plan is on the agenda.

The SACS meeting is also on Tuesday and starts at 7:00 p.m. in the Transportation Conference Room located at 4814 Homestead Road.