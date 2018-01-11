Addison Agen sings National Anthem at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Addison Agen, who finished runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” last season, sang the National Anthem and was honored at the Indiana Statehouse Thursday morning.

Agen, a Fort Wayne native, was honored with a concurrent resolution by State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne).

“I’ve known Addison and her family since she was born,” Carbaugh said. “I want to offer her my sincerest congratulations on her accomplishment. Throughout the competition, Addison continuously represented the people of Fort Wayne with class.”

Agen will perform at the Embassy Theatre on Jan. 21 in front of two sold-out shows, singing songs from her album, “New Places.”