FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): The man accused in the May 2019 murder of Korta Query is now facing additional charges according to the Journal-Gazette.

24 year old Trayvon Rogan, who was arrested last week and formally charged in Query’s death is now facing a sentencing enhancement for using a handgun, which was added by prosecutors at a hearing this morning.

If convicted, Rogan could face up to 65 years in prison for murder and an additional 20 years for the weapons enhancement.