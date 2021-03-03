Adams County Sheriff joined by multiple agencies in massive drug sting

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The Adams County Sheriff’s Department recently completed “Operation Boomerang” which stemmed from a 10 month long investigation involving multiple agencies including the Wells County Sheriff and the Decatur and Bluffton Police Departments.

Cocaine and Methamphetamine were purchased from several of the defendants, many of whom are repeat offenders in the possession and sale of illegal drugs according to officials. 10 people were arrested on drug related charges or outstanding warrants.

One additional person has a warrant now issued for his arrest. The full list of those arrested and charges:

Justin Dean Canales Brown 233 N 4th. St Decatur, In. – 2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine

Rusty William Brown 715 N. 10th St. Decatur, In. – 2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine

Jessica Lyn Miller 9370 SW 2nd St. Geneva, In. – 2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine

Patricia Michelle Miller 9370 SW 2nd St. Geneva, Indiana – 2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine

Alexandra Leigh Summer Brown18429 Lincoln Hwy E Monroeville, In – 1 count Dealing Methamphetamine

Angel Denise Talarico 18429 Lincoln Hwy E Monroeville, In – 2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine

Jennifer Lyn Brown 9370 SW 2nd St Geneva, In – 1 count Dealing Methamphetamine

Zachary Lawerence Brown 9370 SW 2nd St Geneva, In – 1 count Dealing Methamphetamine

Charles Joseph Andress 821 Willowind Trail Fort Wayne, In – 2 counts Dealing Cocaine

Nick Handshoe Decatur, IN -Outstanding warrant for Probation Violation

Subject listed below was not found and there is an active warrant for:

Ricky Allen Stetler 241 N 6th St Decatur, In – 2 counts Dealing Methamphetamine