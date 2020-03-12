Adams County schools to close for two weeks after spring break

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): North Adams, Adams Central and South Adams Community Schools will be closed for two weeks March 23-27 following spring break due to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The districts will be in session through March 20 before spring break.

The closure, which will run from March 23-April 10, is at the request of the CDC and Adams County Health Department. However, all classes will be held via e-learning with the exception of April 10, which is Good Friday with no e-learning.

All extra-curricular activities, meetings and events at both districts are cancelled through March 20. They will also not take place from March 30-April 12.