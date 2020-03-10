Adams County patient tests positive for coronavirus

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A case of coronavirus has now been confirmed in Adams County.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, a patient who is currently in isolation at Adams Memorial Hospital has tested positive for the disease.

The patient arrived at the hospital Monday showing symptoms of COVID-19, and it was confirmed to Adams County Health Officer Dr. Michael Ainsworth late last night.

Anyone who has been in contact with the patient will be notified by health officials looking to stem the spread of the virus.

At the time it was announced, it was the second local case and fifth statewide.