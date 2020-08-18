Adams County issues new face covering mandate amid rising coronavirus cases

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): The Adams County Health Department has issued a new face covering mandate that will become effective at midnight tonight.

The new order says that all people over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings in all public places as well as private locations where social distancing cannot be observed. Face coverings will be required outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible as well.

The new order comes as Adams County has the worst positive test rate in Indiana.