Adams County buggy crash leaves three children hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A collision between a buggy and a car near Berne Friday morning resulted in three children being taken to the hospital.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said that the buggy, containing six children, was being operated by a 13-year-old at the time of the crash. The buggy was exiting a driveway on County Road 700 South near County Road 100 East at about 8:00 a.m. It failed it yield the right of way to a car driving east on 700 South.

One child was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries and two more were taken to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries. The other three children received minor injuries and refused treatment.