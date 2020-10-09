Adams Central schools move to virtual learning due to COVID cases

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An area school district is moving to virtual learning after having to quarantine 80 students.

Adams Central Community Schools told parents yesterday the district would spend the next two weeks exclusively on virtual learning, starting on Monday, after two students tested positive for COVID-19, leading to dozens more needing to be quarantined.

Superintendent Joel Mahaffey says the move was made after consulting with both the School Board and the Adams County Health Department.

Fall sports and practices will continue as scheduled, with a return to in-person classes set for October 27th.

Read the school district’s full statement here.