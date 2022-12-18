Adam Stern on Streaming, Marketing and a Video Game

This week’s episode: Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal joins to discuss IndyCar announcing the ‘100 Days to Indy’ streaming series on the CW and Vice, the offseason discontent over the series’ marketing efforts and changes, Iowa ticket prices, an update on the IndyCar video game and a potential new market for the series to hold a race.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
