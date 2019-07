Adam Brouwer of Honor Flight and Tom Davis of St. Patrick’s Parish Hall join in studio to preview their fundraiser this Saturday, August 3, for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Adult tickets are $10, children 5-12 $6 and 5 and under are free for the dinner and silent auction from 5-9 pm at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall at 12305 Arcola Road.

