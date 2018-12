Actress Penny Marshall, best known as Laverne in the 1970s’/80’s tv show “Laverne and Shirley” has died.

Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, according to TMZ.

Penny’s first tv role was portraying the character of Myrna Turner on “The Odd Couple,” which was directed by her brother, TMZ reported.

Marshall was 75 years old.