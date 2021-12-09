ACPL to move to code red restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will move to code red restrictions starting Monday, Dec. 13.

All ACPL in-person programs will be cancelled at this time.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Main : Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Aboite, Dupont and Georgetown : Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday

: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday Grabill, Hessen Cassel, Little Turtle, New Haven, Pontiac, Shawnee, Tecumseh and Wayndale : Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday

: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday Monroeville and Woodburn: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday

Curbside delivery will be available. Click here for exact times for each location.

Face coverings are high recommended, and masks are required when a patron needs to work closely with a staff member and social distancing is not an option.