ACPL plans include possible downsizing, renovation work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library might be downsizing soon.

The library board held a special meeting Wednesday to talk about plans to sell some branches and build others, according to the Journal Gazette.

They looked at two major plans from a Cleveland consultant: one would include selling the Aboite, Dupont, Georgetown, and Shawnee branches and building new ones; the other includes combining the Shawnee and Hessen Cassel branches into one.

Find a link to the plans here, click here to sign up for an upcoming public livestream session, and take the Library’s survey here.