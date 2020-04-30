ACPL planning for public hearing on bond proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library is considering a $5.3-million bond issue.

The library’s board will hold a public hearing next month on the plan, as they intend to use the money to fix some maintenance issues in several library branches.

The Journal Gazette reports the board will explore the idea on May 28th, with a possible public hearing the same day. The money would go toward things like replacing worn-out air conditioning systems or basement pumps.

If approved, it would not go toward any new construction, and also wouldn’t impact local taxpayers, as it would just be tacked on to the library’s current bond.