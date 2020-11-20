ACPL moving to limited services through January 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library will move to limited services starting Friday, Nov. 27.

The plan will be in place until Thursday, Jan. 28 or until two weeks since Allen County has returned to code orange status on the state’s color-coded coronavirus map.

Library materials will be available through curbside pickup only, meeting and study rooms will be unavailable, buildings will not be open to the public except for those who have made appointments and business hours and curbside delivery times will change at all ACPL locations.

Curbside pickup hours will be from 10 a.m.-noon and 3-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Woodburn and Monroeville branches will offer curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The main library will also offer pickup on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

The holds limit will temporarily go from 10 items to 20 during this time.

Public computers will be available at all locations by appointment only here. Users should have a library card or register for an e-card.

Access to the Genealogy Center also will be available by apointment only by emailed Geanealogy@ACPL.Info.