ACPL closing due to coronavirus concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Public Library will be closed for almost a month due to coronavirus concerns.

The Library announced that it is following “guidance from local, state, and federal health organizations” and is closing all of its branches to the public from today through April 11th. That also means the cancellation of all programs, events, meeting room bookings, and outreach activities.

Buildings will resume normal hours on April 12th, but programs, events, and room bookings will be canceled until May 18th at the earliest.