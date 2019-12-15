ACLU sues Huntington Co. Sheriff

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An area sheriff has been sued by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana.

According to the Journal Gazette, Huntington County Sheriff Chris Newton is accused of violating the First Amendment rights of inmates by not allowing them to have private, in-person meetings with their attorneys.

The lawsuit was filed last week in federal court in Fort Wayne.

ACLU of Indiana legal director Ken Falk says while he was assured that inmates could meet with their “counsel of record” privately and in-person, he was also told by the department that if he wanted to speak with inmates, he’d have to go through either mail, video chat, or by phone, all of which can be monitored.

Two local attorneys told the newspaper they have never been denied confidential meetings with inmates, although sometimes there are time restrictions.

Newton did not comment on the County Jail’s policy about attorneys visiting inmates.