ACLU sues Fort Wayne, Allen County over response to protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing the City of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Sheriff over how they handled Memorial Day Weekend protests that went from peaceful to chaotic.

In the lawsuit, which you can read below, the ACLU says that police officers “engaged in a range of unreasonable and inappropriate behaviors” to interfere with protesters’ free speech rights, including the use of tear gas and pepper spray. They also accuse police of boxing protesters in on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and firing tear gas at them while they were surrounded on the night of May 29th.

Police say the crowd became hostile toward them and police were forced to intervene and try to disperse the crowd.

More than 100 people were arrested in the following 72 hours, as some destroyed property and hurled rocks and water bottles at police.

Both officers and protesters suffered injuries in the resulting chaos.

