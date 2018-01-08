Accidental BB gun shooting leads to 8-year-old’s death

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO): Deborah Kay Schwartz, 8, of Grabill, was hospitalized last week after being accidentally shot by her brother with a BB gun. Monday afternoon, the Allen County Coroner’s Office issued a press release saying the girl had died.

Around 3:00 p.m., Thursday, police were sent to a home in the 8300 block of Ricker Road. Once there, they learned the girl had been accidentally shot in the head with a BB gun by her younger brother. She was rushed to a local hospital where she remained until her death was pronounced.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Schwartz is the 1st Homicide in Allen County for 2018.

Meantime the incident remains under investigation.