Aboite Township continues to be Allen County’s development hot-spot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four new proposed residential housing projects have been submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission for a July hearing – all of them in Aboite Township.

The Journal-Gazette reports that the largest of the developments proposed is 165 single family homes in an addition called Esperanza, which would be on the south side of Bass Road between Noyer and the West County Line. Three other proposals include townhouse and smaller single family developments. The hearing is set for July 15th

