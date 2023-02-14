Aboite Christian School set to open new building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Aboite Christian School is opening a new 8,000 square foot school.

A ribbon cutting for the school, located at 6222 Bass Rd. will be held at 1:30 p.m. on February 19. An open house will immediately follow the event. The ceremony and open house are both open to the public.

A release describes the school as offering high-quality education in a Christian environment.

The new building will feature updated security features for the safety of students, teachers, and parents, as well as a new gymnasium.