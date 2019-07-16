“Abby and Libby” Park meets fundraising goal

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): A fundraiser to build a park dedicated to two teen girls murdered near a hiking trail in Delphi is a success.

According to WISH TV in Indianapolis, over 250 donors have chipped in a total of $50,000 to build the “Abby and Libby Memorial Park,” named after Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

The 20-acre park will have three softball and baseball fields – the girls loved softball – as well as playgrounds and walking paths off State Road 25. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will contribute an additional $50,000 through a matching grant.

The girls were found dead over two years ago and their case is still unsolved despite thousands of tips to police.