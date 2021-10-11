“Abby and Libby” park dedicated

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): A park built in memory of two young girls who were murdered over four years ago was officially dedicated over the weekend.

The Abby and Libby Memorial Park, named in honor of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, was the host of musical performances, free food, and more than thirty vendors as the Delphi community paid tribute to the girls whose bodies were found near a hiking trail on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Their killer has not yet been found, but both of the girls’ families told WNDU the event – paired with overwhelming community support – was “very encouraging.”