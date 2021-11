FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be a lot of people hitting the road for Thanksgiving this year.

According to AAA’s 2021 Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, 53.4-million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year, up 13% from last year and rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels.

Over 4-million people will fly, which is up 80% from 2020, but the rest of us will be driving, and that’s not counting the increased number of international travels thanks to the recent reopening of U.S. borders.