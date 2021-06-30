A Poisonous Plant Is Causing Concern In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The city of New Haven has put out a warning about an invasive weed becoming more prevalent that can pose a danger of making you really sick.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, the plant known as Hemlock which is native to Europe and parts of North Africa, has been getting a stronger presence in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana.

All parts of the plant are poisonous: the leaves, stems, seed and roots and should not be handled without protective gloves and should not be ingested either.

The city put out a warning about poison hemlock on its Facebook page, and also is alerting citizens to be wary of similar plants known as wild parsnip and hogweed, which pose additional threats.