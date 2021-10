Liz Hicks recently took her son, a high school sophomore to a Fort Wayne area health clinic to treat what was diagnosed as a sinus infection. Upon refusing a COVID-19 test, treatment was initially refused. She joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to tell the story after a viral video has taken the area by storm.

