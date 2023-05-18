A.G. Rokita urges Gov. Holcomb to send troops to Texas border

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has put a call out to all governors throughout the rest of the United States to send National Guard troops to the southern border to help border patrol contain illegal crossings.

Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana is one of those governors that Abbott has reached out to. Though Holcomb has not responded to that particular request, Holcomb has shown support for Gov. Abbott by signing another letter to the White House in support of how Abbott is handling the situation at the southern border.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita believes it’s time for Holcomb to follow through on Abbott’s request for troops.

“When you’re not enforcing the border and the federal government is not doing its job, the answer is not to not have the job done, the answer is to solve the problem,” he told WISH-TV. “Why Indiana? Because when there is no border, no border policy, every state is a border state.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has answered Abbott’s request by sending 800 Florida National Guard soldiers, 101 state troopers, and 200 officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a statewide investigative agency.

Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, is also sending a team of state troopers from his state to the border.

Rokita believes that it would be worth it if Holcomb did the same.

“We should be spending some money by spending our guard down to the Texas border,” Rokita said. “Not to do paperwork, but to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Texas Rangers like I did.”

Holcomb’s offices have not said if they too will be sending any law enforcement or National Guard soldiers to the border. There are currently 22 Hoosier National Guard soldiers at the border as part of federal government aid.