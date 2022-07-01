A Few Safety Tips from the Indiana State Police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – The Independence Day weekend is upon us once again! As many of you gather with family and friends to celebrate freedom this holiday weekend, your State Troopers at the Fort Wayne Post would encourage everyone to please do so responsibly.

In 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported eighteen deaths and approximately 15,600 injuries related to fireworks use. Eight of those deaths involved victims that were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of injury. Firecrackers and sparklers were statistically the largest contributor of injuries reported.

With that in mind, the Indiana State Police would offer and encourage the following safety considerations when handling fireworks:

Alcohol/Drugs consumption leads to impaired judgement. Stay sober if you are going to be the one handling the fireworks!

Fireworks should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from the reach of children.

NEVER let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.

NEVER aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.

NEVER attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

Spectators should be upwind of the firework display area; wind direction is a priority.

Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or large bucket of water, nearby.

After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.

Be considerate of individuals with medical conditions sensitive to loud noises.

Public fireworks events with large crowds is not the best place to take your pets. Animals too may be very sensitive or stressed by fireworks explosions. Consider leaving them at home for their safety.

And it should go without saying- fireworks are for "OUTDOOR USE ONLY".

Also, please familiarize yourself with Indiana’s law regarding legal times to display fireworks here in Indiana:

Generally it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited further by local ordinances.

On state holidays it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances.

The following dates and times are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance : June 29th through July 3rd – 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; July 4 th – 10 a.m. to midnight; July 5 th through July 9 th – 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and December 31 st – 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Fireworks can only be purchased by persons 18 years of age or older.

Fireworks use is limited to personal property, the property of someone who has approved the use of fireworks or a location designated specifically for the use of consumer fireworks.

More information regarding Indiana law as it relates to the regulation, sale, proper use, and criminal penalties for improper/reckless use of fireworks can be found with a quick internet search under IC 22-11-14. *Always be sure to check your local ordinances for any fireworks limitations that might exist in your specific area.

From your State Troopers at the Indiana State Police-Fort Wayne Post… Please be safe and enjoy your holiday weekend! “Let Freedom Ring….”