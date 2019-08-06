$785K in grants issued to Allen County nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-based Foellinger Foundation has approved $785,000 in grants to various nonprofits throughout Allen County.

Organizations dedicated to the arts seemed to be the biggest winners, with some of the biggest amounts going to the Indiana Embassy Theatre Foundation, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

The Allen County SPCA received $15,000, and the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center received $40,000.

The full list of recipients is below: