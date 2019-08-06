$785K in grants issued to Allen County nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne-based Foellinger Foundation has approved $785,000 in grants to various nonprofits throughout Allen County.
Organizations dedicated to the arts seemed to be the biggest winners, with some of the biggest amounts going to the Indiana Embassy Theatre Foundation, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
The Allen County SPCA received $15,000, and the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center received $40,000.
The full list of recipients is below:
- Acres – $30,000
- Allen County Fort Wayne Historical Society – $25,000
- Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – $15,000
- Artlink – $12,500
- Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne – $45,000
- Audiences Unlimited – $12,000
- Child Advocacy Center of Allen County – $10,000
- Indiana Embassy Theatre Foundation – $80,000
- F.A.M.E. – $15,000
- Fort Wayne Ballet – $25,000
- Fort Wayne Children’s Choir – $15,000
- Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – $75,000
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective – $25,000
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art – $75,000
- Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra – $75,000
- Fort Wayne Trails – $35,000
- Fort Wayne Youtheatre – $20,000
- Little River Wetlands Project – $30,000
- Northeast Indiana Innovation Center – $40,000
- Northeast Indiana Public Radio – $30,000
- Science Central – $60,000
- SCORE Chapter 50 – $7,500
- Trees Indiana – $8,000
- Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home – $20,000