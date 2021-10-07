75th WOWO Fire Drill goes smoothly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s 75th annual WOWO Fire Drill took place yesterday morning at Snider High School.

Students were fully evacuated from the school in three minutes and fifty seconds, according to Mark Claus of the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The event simulated not only students’ response to an actual fire, but also that of firefighters:

“We had fire trucks pull up from Station 14, and the firefighters did their thing, in full protective gear and treating it like a real fire,” Claus added.

You can find video from yesterday’s drill, which was part of National Fire Prevention Week activities, below.