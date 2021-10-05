75th Annual WOWO Fire Drill is tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s a tradition that’s been in Fort Wayne for longer than the Komets, and almost as long as WOWO itself.

Wednesday will be the 75th annual WOWO Fire Drill, with Fort Wayne’s Morning News host Kayla Blakeslee broadcasting live on-air and on Facebook from Snider High School as students will participate in a simulation of what would happen if they had to evacuate during a fire.

The goal is to promote fire safety, and the drill takes place each year during National Fire Prevention Week.

During the special WOWO broadcast, a student from the school will sound a fire alarm with the help of Fort Wayne firefighters. Students will experience flashing lights and smoke emitting from smoke machines as they evacuate.

The exact time of the drill will not be announced ahead of time, in order to keep the nature of the surprise drill intact.