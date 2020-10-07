74th annual WOWO Fire Drill today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An annual tradition continues: today is the 74th annual WOWO Fire Drill.

WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee will join the Fort Wayne Fire Department at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Fort Wayne today.

The event is held every year, broadcast live on WOWO and coordinated with Fort Wayne schools and the Fort Wayne Fire Department, as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The exact time of the drill is not announced ahead of time.

The goal of the annual WOWO fire drill is not only to have students practice the evacuation portion of the drill but to also help promote fire safety and fire prevention. This year’s drill will also be live-streamed on WOWO’s Facebook page.