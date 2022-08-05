$6M for PFW music tech center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus.

The university received a $3 million gift from Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack and his wife Lisa for the new facility. Their gift was matched by Edward D. and Ione Auer Foundation.

PFW says the Suracks partnered with the university to create state-of-the-art studio and classroom space to serve university students, but the program has since outgrown the space. Enrollment in the school of music has nearly doubled.

“To know that interest in Purdue Fort Wayne’s programming on our Sweetwater campus has created a need to build a new structure to replace the one we dedicated just four years ago is a very positive sign for the university and the region,” said Surack. “We are excited to continue our involvement in the growth of the School of Music and look forward to a day in the near future when these students will receive their instruction in a larger facility located near the heart of the PFW campus.”

PFW says it is in the process of securing some additional private contributions. Current plans call for site work beginning in 2024 and opening in 2027.