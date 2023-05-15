$61 million electric transmission project for Noble & Whitley counties

By
Amy Nicola
-
(Photo Supplied/ I&M Power)

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power representatives plan to invest approximately $61 million to enhance the electric transmission network in Noble and Whitley counties.

The existing transmission lines include wooden poles and H-frame structures that date back to the 1950s as well as power lines that are deteriorating. Rebuilding the power lines with modern steel poles and H-frame structures will strengthen the line against weather impacts, reduce frequent maintenance and improve performance.

The project includes rebuilding anywhere from 5-10 miles of 138-k V transmission lines between Tri-Lakes and Larwill, Albion and Wolf Lake and Kendallville and Albion. Along with replacing equipment at the Albion and Kendallville substations.

I&M representatives plan to communicate project updates with landowners in the area throughout the process until restoration is complete. Crews anticipate construction to begin early 2025 and conclude by late 2025.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here