$61 million electric transmission project for Noble & Whitley counties

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power representatives plan to invest approximately $61 million to enhance the electric transmission network in Noble and Whitley counties.

The existing transmission lines include wooden poles and H-frame structures that date back to the 1950s as well as power lines that are deteriorating. Rebuilding the power lines with modern steel poles and H-frame structures will strengthen the line against weather impacts, reduce frequent maintenance and improve performance.

The project includes rebuilding anywhere from 5-10 miles of 138-k V transmission lines between Tri-Lakes and Larwill, Albion and Wolf Lake and Kendallville and Albion. Along with replacing equipment at the Albion and Kendallville substations.

I&M representatives plan to communicate project updates with landowners in the area throughout the process until restoration is complete. Crews anticipate construction to begin early 2025 and conclude by late 2025.