55 year sentence handed down in 2020 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 55-year sentence was given in connection to a fatal shooting in 2020.

20-year-old Javon Thomas was given a 55-year sentence with 10 years suspended totaling 45 years for the shooting death of 23-year-old Hakeem Cage on December 2, 2020, when Thomas was 17 years old.

Thomas’s other charges were robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the murder, both of those charges were dismissed as a part of a plea deal.

The plea deal was accepted and the sentence was handed down by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on December 2, 2020, outside the Summit at Ridgewood Apartments, according to the Journal Gazette.

The girlfriend of Hakeem Cage was there when he was shot and witnessed everything leading up to the death of her boyfriend. She indicated that they were returning to her apartment after going to a party and heard someone running toward them. She heard five shots then Cage collapsed. The man, Thomas, then went through Cage’s pockets and took a large amount of cash.

Javon Thomas and his 24-year-old cousin, Korta Thomas were arrested. Korta Thomas took a plea agreement in June which would have required him to testify against his younger cousin Javon at the trial.

Korta Thomas had his felony murder charge dismissed in exchange for pleading guilty to robbery. Since Javon Thomas took a plea deal, Korta Thomas will not have to testify but will still receive his agreed-upon 16-year sentence.

Korta Thomas has his sentencing hearing scheduled for Friday.